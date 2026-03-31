PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen's Saim Ayub Bats In Heavy Rain During Nets; Captain Labuschagne Shares Video

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Saim Ayub Bats In Heavy Rain During Nets; Captain Labuschagne Shares Video | X

Lahore, March 31: Pakistan opener and Hyderabad Kingsmen opener Saim Ayub was seen practicing in heavy rain ahead of his next Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The video of the batter showing strong commitment towards the game despite difficult conditions is going viral on social media.

Captain Shares Video

The video went viral after Australian cricketer and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne shared the video on his official social media account. Marnus shared the video in an Instagram Story after which it is being widely shared on social media and the internet users and cricketing fans are praising the batter for his focus and preparation ahead of the crucial games.

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Marnus Labuschagne can be heard in the background of the video praising Saim after he played a lofted shot on the leg side while practicing under heavy rains. He can be heard saying, "Shot Boy" after he hit the ball in the nets.

Batting Under Tough Conditions

The viral video shows that Saim Ayub is batting in the nets during a practice session under the lights amid heavy rains. It can be seen in the video that few of the bowlers are bowling to him under tough conditions and Saim is hitting the ball while the rain is still pouring heavily.

IU Vs PZ Match Hit With Rain

Heavy rains and strong wind affected the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. The toss has been delayed as the ground was soaked in water. The match is likely to be called off as the conditions have turned out to be challenging due to heavy rains.