PSL 2026: Ground Staff Almost Carried Away Due To Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Ahead Of IU Vs PZ Clash; Toss Delayed | VIDEO

Ground Staff Almost Carried Away Due To Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Ahead Of IU Vs PZ Clash | X

Lahore, March 31: Heavy rains and strong winds have caused major disruption ahead of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The weather conditions at the stadium turned challenging which forced a delay in the toss.

The powerful gusts of wind made it difficult for the ground staff to manage the pitch covers. They were almost carried away along with the winds while trying to control the pitch covers. Few of the staff members also fell on the ground due to the strong winds.

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Viral Video

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the ground staff is trying to cover the pitch as it was raining. However, they were unable to control the covers which was being carried away by the strong winds at the stadium.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ground Staff Struggle

The video shows that two ground staff members fall to the ground as they were trying to control the covers from flying away. Currently, it is raining heavily at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the match is likely to be called off.

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Toss Delayed

The toss has been delayed due to the heavy rains and wet outfield. The pitch reportedly remains under covers and the conditions are not suitable to start the match proceedings soon.

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Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.