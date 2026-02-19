PSL 2026: Glenn Maxwell Joins Pakistan Super League Season 11, Signs For Hyderabad Kings Men

Glenn Maxwell Joins PSL 11 | X

Islamabad, February 19: Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The official announcement has been made by the Hyderabad Kings Men team of signing Maxwell for the PSL season 11. The announcement has been made after Australia is going through a poor run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and got knocked out from the Group stage after losing to Zimbabwe.

Struggled To Find Form

The Hyderabad Kings Men is praising the all-rounder by calling him "Destruction, Myth And Legend", even as he has failed to impress with his performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Maxwell struggled to find form as the team suffered shocking defeats to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, resulting in their exit from the group stage for the first time after 2009.

Poor Performance

Maxwell managed to score only 62 runs across the three innings which is just a glimpse of his "Big Show" image. Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting also hinted that this is the end of Maxwell era. However, his ability to make comeback cannot be ignored as he can be a match-winner on his day.

Hyderabad Kings Men shared a post on its official social media account, making the official announcement of Maxwell's entry into the sqaud and said, "𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹. 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑰𝑮-𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑮𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻. 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑿-𝑭𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑶𝑹. Impossible? That’s not a word in his dictionary. Inevitable? Nothing but destruction. Hold onto your seats tight, the biggest show in #HBLPSL is about to begin! WELCOME THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND: 𝐆𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐗𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋!"

Maxwell Issues Statement

Maxwell issued a statement in connection with the development and said that he is delighted to be playing in the PSL 11 and representing the Hyderabad Kings Men team. He also stated that he has always received great affection from Pakistan and also described it as an honour to join the franchise in the league.