PSL 12 Dates Confirmed As Pakistan Super League Set For March 18-May 2, 2027, Renewing Its High-Stakes Clash With IPL |

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed the window for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League, announcing that the tournament will run from March 18 to May 2 next year.

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This came after "extensive consultation with all key stakeholders after the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on 1 September 2026". The meeting was attended by the owners and representatives of the PSL franchises.

The League will once again clash with the highly lucrative Indian Premier League, as has been the case since 2025. Earlier, there were reports that the PSL could be brought forward to January due to the limited advertising revenue in April-May, which falls after Ramazan, by when companies have spent big amounts of their marketing and ad budgets.

However, that wasn't the case with the PSL continuing March-May window, which will test the revenue and the player availability too with the IPL set to run in a similar window too.

With the PSL window confirmed, there will be several notable milestones coming ahead, which include the Direct Signings, Retention announcements, the Trade window and the Player Auction.

Speaking on the window announcement, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the organisers remain committed to delivering another strong season. "HBL PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of – thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts. HBL PSL 12 will raise the bar further," Naqvi said.

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"We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title," he added.

Meanwhile, PSL CEO Salman Naseer also reflected on the window announcement. "Last season changed what people expect from this league, and we intend to meet every one of those expectations in 2027. Today’s announcement is only the first step; direct signings, retentions, the trade window and the auction will each bring their own excitement in the months ahead.

"Eight teams, eight squads hungry to go one better and millions of fans across Pakistan and the world already counting down the days. Naye Daur ka Aghaaz ho chuka hai. New Era," he said.

The PSL was extended to eight teams last season with the introduction of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz. The other six teams are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmi won their second title by beating Kingsmen in the final last season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)