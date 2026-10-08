'Abhi Tera Chehra Yaad Aaya Mereko': Shreyas Iyer's Throwback Moment With Fan From 2015 Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs WI 2nd T20

Shreyas Iyer's Throwback Moment With Fan From 2015 Goes Viral | jammy_thunder/Instagram

An old video from the Mumbai T20 League has resurfaced online, featuring a heartwarming interaction between Shreyas Iyer and a fan who reminded the India batter of their meeting from nearly a decade ago.

In the video, the fan approached Iyer and showed him a photograph of the two of them together, which had reportedly been taken back in 2015. Iyer initially appeared perplexed as he looked at the old picture, seemingly trying to remember the moment.

However, after taking another look at the photograph, Iyer appeared to recognise the fan and recalled their previous interaction. “Abhi tera chehra yaad aaya mereko. Dhaadi aagayi hai,” Iyer said, jokingly pointing out how much the fan had changed over the years.

The light-hearted exchange quickly caught attention after the old clip surfaced online. The fan's photograph served as a reminder of Iyer's journey over the years, with the batter himself appearing surprised to see how much time had passed since their earlier meeting.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans enjoying the candid moment between Iyer and the supporter. The interaction also showcased Iyer's reaction as he tried to connect the present-day face with the young fan he had met back in 2015.

What made the moment particularly special was Iyer's eventual recognition of the fan, almost a decade after their first photograph together. The old Mumbai T20 League video has now resurfaced and given fans a nostalgic glimpse into Iyer's early years.