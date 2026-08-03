'Proud Of Every Athlete...': Shreyas Iyer Hails India's CWG 2026 Campaign After Strong Finish At 4th Place With 39 Medals

Shreyas Iyer Hails India's CWG 2026 Campaign After Strong Finish At 4th Place With 39 Medals | Image: X

India's T20I And Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer congratulated Team India after the country wrapped up a successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday.

India finished fourth in the final medal standings with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. Boxing led the way with a historic medal haul, while Indian athletes also impressed in athletics, weightlifting, judo and para sports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to India's performance, Iyer shared a heartfelt post on X, praising the athletes for making the country proud. He wrote, "What a Commonwealth Games for Team India! Our boxers dominated Glasgow, bringing home a haul of gold and making the nation proud. Huge congratulations to all our champions and para trailblazers for inspiring the nation. This is Indian sport at its finest. Proud of every athlete who wore the tricolour."

Team India's campaign was highlighted by a dominant display from its boxing team which won multiple gold medals and played a major role in the country's final medal tally.

Several Indian athletes also produced memorable performances across other sports, helping the nation secure 39 medals and finish fourth overall in Glasgow.

Iyer's message added to the celebrations as fans and sportspersons across the country applauded Team India's efforts. With another strong Commonwealth Games campaign behind them, Indian athletes will now turn their attention to upcoming international events, including preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.