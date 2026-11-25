Women players drew strong bids at the inaugural Prospect Padel League auction ahead of its Goa season in December | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Women players stole the limelight at the inaugural player auction of the Prospect Padel League (PPL), attended by Aaditya Thackeray, as eight celebrity- and business-backed franchises secured marquee talent ahead of the opening season in Goa from December 17 to 21.

The auction witnessed strong bidding for women players, who commanded a higher combined valuation than their male counterparts, highlighting the growing prominence of women's padel in India.

Steisha Buddhala was acquired by the Varun Dhawan-backed Vice Indian for 5.7 million virtual points, while Amarjot Kaur Bundhel joined RB All Stars for 5.1 million virtual points. Among the men, Ethan Bardo was acquired by BH Racqueteers Padel Club for five million virtual points, followed by Aryan Goveas, who joined 7Padel MS Dhoni for 4.4 million virtual points.

Eight Franchises Assemble Squads

The eight participating franchises are 7Padel MS Dhoni, Vice Indian, RB All Stars, East Coast Warriors, Anarq Kamikaze, Funktion One - Treble Makers, BH Racqueteers Padel Club and HMG Rangers.

The inaugural edition will be held at the Sunday Racquet & Social Club in Goa, featuring leading national and international players competing for a ₹30 lakh prize pool.

“Padel is growing fast, and we wanted to build more than a tournament. The Prospect Padel League brings together sport, travel, entertainment and people, creating a destination that extends beyond the game,” said Sahil Shah, co-founder of the Prospect Padel League.

Fellow co-founder Siddhesh Sunil Shinde emphasised the importance of recognising talent irrespective of gender and creating opportunities for young athletes.

“Padel is having a real moment in India, and a destination league turns a tournament into an experience,” said Mokksh Sani, co-founder of Cartel Bros, which backs Vice Indian alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

League To Follow Davis Cup Format

The league will follow a Davis Cup-style format, combining franchise-based competition with hospitality and entertainment. The organisers have also arranged private charter travel for players and franchise owners.

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With prominent investors, celebrity-backed franchises and an emphasis on women's participation, the PPL aims to strengthen India's competitive padel ecosystem while expanding the sport's reach among players and audiences.

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