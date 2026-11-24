The Net Ninjas celebrate victory at Khar Gymkhana's inaugural Padel League held in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Over November 21 and 22, 2026, eight owner-led teams battled through 90 matches at Khar Gymkhana’s first Padel League. The Net Ninjas were crowned champions, with the club’s President in their side.

An Auction To Start It All

At a live auction at The Presidential, KG, on October 31, 2026, owners picked eight squads of 16 from a pool of 136 members. The ten most sought-after players were Kavish Moriani, Karina Phipps, Swapneil Akut, Bala Vir Singh, Sneha Baindoor, Tushar Shahani, Rishabh Kalokhe, Kajol Gianani, Kanave Luthra and Aarryan Shah.

The People Behind The League

The Office Bearers and the Managing Committee entrusted a team of Aarryan Shah, Amit Majmudar, Bala Vir Singh, Bhavik Khandhar, Gautam Chande, Sahib Lamba, Swapneil Akut and Vardhan Shah with organising the league and ensuring every member had a fantastic experience. The team worked as one unit, and first-time padel players and seasoned sportspersons alike enjoyed every minute.

Venue, Sponsors And Prizes

Play took place at Padel Park’s courts at St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra. Equipment partner Babolat supplied the balls and grips for every player. The champions received Babolat backpacks, while the runners-up received team socks and wristbands. Under the Roof Stays gave both finalists a villa night, and Fast&Up was the hydration partner.

Competition Goes Down To The Wire

Four of the twelve group ties ended 3-3. WATO and The Padel Royals tied on 11 points at the top of the Red group, while All Stars won the Blue group on 11 points, one point clear of The Net Ninjas.

Both semi-finals also ended 3-3 and went to total games, with The Net Ninjas beating WATO and All Stars edging The Padel Royals.

KG President Among The Champions

The final drew a big crowd. All Stars won the women’s match 4-0, but The Net Ninjas took the next three matches to lead 3-1. Khar Gymkhana President Amarjit Singh (Bunty) Chadha and Bhushan Akut, both playing their first padel tournament, then won their match 4-3 on a tie-break, with every point cheered raucously, taking The Net Ninjas to 4-1 and sealing the win.

The champions were Amarjit Singh (Bunty) Chadha, Ankush Fulwadhya, Armaan Gala, Bhushan Akut, Devansh Parwani, Dilshin Tanwani, Jayesh Agrawal, Kavit Sethi, Manav Raheja, Natasha Punjabi, Nimish Bhartia, Nishant Tulsiani, Prithvi Gulani, Rishabh Kalokhe, Stavya Bhasin and Varoon Parwani.

Read Also Khar Gymkhana’s Padel Court Proposal Sparks Debate Over Cricket Ground Legacy

"Khar Gymkhana has always stood for sporting excellence. With our First Khar Gymkhana Padel Tournament - our Inaugural Padel League 2026 - we are proud to bring India's fastest-growing sport to one of Mumbai's most historic clubs. Padel is inclusive, social, and for all ages - from our youngest members to our senior members. The response has been phenomenal, and the energy on court says it all. This is not just a tournament, it is the beginning of a new chapter for Khar Gymkhana," said Vivek Devnani, Treasurer, Khar Gymkhana.

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