'Promotional Post': Congress Leader Pawan Khera Reacts After Ravi Shastri Praises PM Modi With BRICS Summit Pic

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Reacts After Ravi Shastri Praises PM Modi With BRICS Summit Pic | X

New Delhi, September 13: Congress leader Pawan Khera reacted after former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit. Pawan Khera drew an unnecessary comparison with his post with old pic of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Ravi Shastri shared the photo of the world leaders with PM Modi with the caption, "Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji."

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Khera shared an old photograph from the 2012 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, showing former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh standing alongside then Chinese President Hu Jintao and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. He said it was "too much to expect" Shastri to know or remember that Singh had also stood with the two leaders at the summit.

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Khera also took a swipe at the government while commenting on Shastri’s post, writing that people know "who in the PMO is dictating these promotional posts."

Pawan Khera shared the picture with the caption, "It is too much to expect @RaviShastriOfc to know or remember that Dr Manmohan Singh was flanked by Hu Jintao and Dimitri Medvedev on March 29, 2012 in New Delhi. Btw, we know who in the PMO is dictating these promotional posts!"