'She Wouldn't Have Allowed Me Home!': Ravi Shastri Meets Jude Bellingham, Gets Special Signed Cap For His Daughter

Ravi Shastri/X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a heartwarming moment with England and Real Madrid football superstar Jude Bellingham during The Hundred, leaving fans delighted with an unexpected crossover between cricket and football. While on commentary duties, Shastri took the opportunity to get a cap signed by Bellingham: not for himself, but for his daughter.

Bellingham, who was present at Edgbaston to support Birmingham Phoenix, spent time meeting players, broadcasters and fans before the match. As he greeted Shastri, the former India captain handed him a cap for an autograph. The wholesome exchange quickly caught the attention of those around them and soon made its way onto social media.

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Shastri's reason behind seeking the autograph made the interaction even more memorable. Smiling after receiving the signed cap, he quipped, "The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn't have allowed me home if I hadn't got this." The light-hearted remark drew laughter and instantly resonated with fans online.

The clip rapidly went viral across social media platforms, with cricket and football fans praising the mutual respect between the two sporting icons. Many admired Shastri's candid admission, while others appreciated Bellingham's willingness to stop and sign memorabilia despite his busy schedule.

Bellingham has become a familiar face at The Hundred after investing in Birmingham Phoenix, strengthening the connection between football and franchise cricket. His interaction with Shastri added another memorable chapter to the tournament, proving that moments off the field can sometimes capture just as much attention as the action on it.