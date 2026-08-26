Pro Panja League x IAMGAME Championship: India’s Top Armwrestlers Battle For Glory As Shubham Nishad Clinches Champion Of Champions Title | File photo

New Delhi: The Pro Panja League x IAMGAME Championship brought together some of India’s finest armwrestling talent at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Shubham Nishad emerging as the Champion of Champions after defeating Rihaan in the final.

The championship witnessed a huge turnout, with over 300 athletes taking part and a strong presence of Pro Panja League athletes across the venue, adding to the energy and excitement around the competition. The gathering highlighted the growing community around armwrestling, with athletes, fans and members of the sport coming together on a platform that showcased the increasing reach and accessibility of the sport. Pro Panja League also bagged an award in the Best Emerging League Category at the event.

In the 60 KG category, Naveen emerged as the champion following a strong campaign, the 70 KG category saw Shubham Nishad claim the gold medal, Rihaan produced a winning performance to take the 80 KG category and lastly the 80+ KG category delivered some of the most powerful contests of the championship, with Ayush Negi taking the top spot.

The competition culminated in the Champion of Champions contest, where Shubham Nishad defeated Rihaan in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

The event also featured two marquee Mega Matches that brought together some of the country's accomplished armwrestlers. Rahul Kumar defeated Mohit Kumar 3-0 in a clean sweep, while Asian Champion Ajay Bhati secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Junior World Champion Rajbir Nanda.

Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, said, "It was incredibly encouraging to see the level of competition at the Pro Panja League x IAMGAME Championship and to see athletes like Shubham, Rihaan, Ayush and the others step up on such a big platform. The Champion of Champions contest and the Mega Matches gave fans some great armwrestling, but more importantly, events like these provide athletes with opportunities to compete, gain exposure and build their careers. We are committed to continuing this journey and taking Indian armwrestling to even greater heights.”

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), said, “The Pro Panja League x IAMGAME Championship has been a fantastic showcase of the talent and competitive spirit that exists within Indian armwrestling. The performances across every category have demonstrated how far the sport has come and the potential it has to grow even further.”