'I Want To Skip': Controversial DPL 2026 Player Dev Chaudhary Refuses To Answer Questions Amid Social Media Scrutiny | VIDEO

DPL 2026 Controversy Erupts As Dev Chaudhary’s Inclusion Sparks Online Outrage | X/vipintiwari952

Dev Chaudhary has found himself at the centre of intense social media scrutiny following a string of underwhelming performances in the DPL 2026. The opener has struggled to make an impact with the bat, with his unorthodox technique drawing criticism, while his fielding has also come under the spotlight.

Some users have questioned the circumstances surrounding his selection, alleging political or wealthy-family backing, while others have resorted to harsh labels such as “fraud.”

Chaudhary skips professional cricket question

There is not much record of Chaudhary's career before DPL 2026, with fans linking him to an DDCA Under-19 preliminary trial document from 2021. The document lists him as an all-rounder specialising in middle-order batting and right-arm fast bowling. The record, however, does not establish a senior-level competitive career.

When quizzed about the same, the batsman refused to answer, saying, "I want to skip the question."

When asked about his unusual batting style, Chauddhary said that he has often held the bat that way and believes how you hold the bat doesn't believe changing it.

"It doesn't matter how you hold the bat; I’ve always held it the way I do, and it has always worked for me," he told Unfiltered cricket launda in an interview.

Why is Dev Chaudhary being cricisied?

Some fans have also questioned Chaudhary's batting technique, particularly his stance and mechanics against quality bowling. The opener has an unorthodox stance and batting grip, much like former Australian captain Steve Smith. While Smith's technique helps him score a truckload of runs, Chaudhary has struggled, despite opening the batting in the powerplay.

That has raised questions over Chaudhary's competitive experience before his DPL selection. Critics claim there is limited publicly available evidence of him featuring in prominent local leagues or recognised state-level competitions. This has added to the scrutiny surrounding his selection.