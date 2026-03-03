Priyansh Arya’s Blazing Century Seals Eight-Wicket Win For DY Patil Red |

Priyansh Arya lit up the final day of the group stage in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup, smashing a sensational unbeaten 101 off just 41 balls to power DY Patil Red to an emphatic eight-wicket win over CGST at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday night.

Arya was in splendid touch as he slammed eight boundaries and nine sixes as he reached his hundred off just 40 balls. Arya’s supreme form helped DY Patil Red romp home in just 12.1 overs as they chased down CGST’s 149 for five to finish on 150 for two.

Arya’s effort helped DY Patil Red set up a quarter-final clash against DTDC on Wednesday afternoon. DY Patil Red skipper Krunal Pandya was the other star with the ball picking up two for 22, while left-arm seamer Naman Tiwari (2-27) and Prince Badiani (0-19) also bowled tight spells.

On Monday evening DTDC beat CGST by 37 runs despite a fine all-round performance by Sanvir Singh (2-35 & 71).

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Stadium

Group A: CGST 149-5 in 20 overs (Sagar Mishra 36, Ninad Kadam 35; Krunal Pandya 2-22, Naman Tiwari 2-27, Prince Badiani 0-19) lost to DY Patil Red 150-2 in 12.1 overs (Priyanshu Arya 101 n.o.)-by eight wickets

At DY Patil University Ground

Group B: DTDC 233-7 in 20 overs (Anish Chaudhary 73, Gautam Waghela 61, Vedant Murkar 50; Sanvir Singh 2-35, Lone Nasir 2-58) bt CAG 196 in 19.1 overs (Sanvir Singh 71, Prerak Mankad 55; Saksham Parashar 3-32, Pratik Mishra 2-34, Ankit Singh 2-37)-by 37 runs

QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP ON 4 March

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Canara Bank v Reliance; 4 pm: DTDC v DY Patil Red

At DY Patil University

11 am: Mumbai Customs v Jain Irrigation; 4 pm: Income Tax v DY Patil Blue