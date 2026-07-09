Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon Photos Go Viral After She FaceTimes Nick Jonas from the Royal Box

Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance at Wimbledon has become the talk of social media after pictures of her FaceTiming husband Nick Jonas from the Royal Box went viral. The 43-year-old was spotted enjoying the women's singles semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolína Muchová on Centre Court on Thursday.

However, it was the heartwarming moment she shared with Nick from one of tennis' most prestigious venues. Priyanka was seen chatting with the singer on FaceTime from her seat in the Royal Box. Smiling throughout the call, she even turned her phone around to give Nick a glimpse of Centre Court and the electric atmosphere at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, effectively giving him a virtual front-row seat to the action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Photos of the candid exchange quickly made the rounds online, with fans swooning over the couple's sweet long-distance moment. Many praised Priyanka for making sure Nick felt included despite being miles away. For the occasion, Priyanka turned heads in a sophisticated off-white floral shirt dress, cinched at the waist with a matching belt. She completed the look with an off-white headscarf, silver hoop earrings, and oversized sunglasses, serving effortless summer elegance from the Royal Box.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral pictures come just days after Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter, Malti, were spotted together in Paris, making the Wimbledon outing another glimpse into the couple's busy international schedule. Priyanka has become a regular presence at major international sporting and entertainment events, and her latest Wimbledon appearance once again showcased her effortless style while delivering a heartwarming moment with her husband from one of the tournament's most exclusive seats.