Prithvi Shaw breaks this 31-year-old unique record for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, check out

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw |

Prithvi Shaw become the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history after he scored 379 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati. Sanjay Manjrekar had the record of the highest individual score (377) against Hyderabad in 1990-91 season. The opening batsman served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a triple century in the domestic cricket. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. He had only scored 160 runs in his previous seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68.

Read Also Prithvi Shaw makes huge statement with blistering 107-ball century for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Shaw has recently been left out of several Indian teams. Despite consistently scoring in the domestic circuit, the 23-year-old has not been selected and last appeared for India in a T20I in July 2021. With 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 with a maximum score of 134 against Assam, he finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He scored 217 runs in seven innings during his mediocre Vijay Hazare Trophy performance, but he averages above 50 in List A cricket.

Read Also Is cricketer Prithvi Shaw dating this model? Know more in pics

Gambhir backs Shaw

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, recently backed Shaw and urged coaches and selectors to help him and keep him on their radar. "Someone like Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he's had as well. It makes even more sense for the management and the selectors to keep him around the mix, and help him get on the right track," said Gautam Gambhir as he backed the Mumbai opener.

"If he's willing to put in the hard yards and I know how destructive he can be; if he can go on to win games for you, whether it's trainers, management, head coach or chairman of selectors, all these guys should take the onus to try and get these young boys to walk on the right path," expressed Gambhir as quoted by ESPNcricnfo. Earlier Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw for their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign ahead of the IPL auctions.