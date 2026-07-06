Princess Ingrid Alexandra Hugs Shirtless Erling Haaland After Norway Beat Brazil To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals | VIDEO

Princess Ingrid Alexandra Hugs Shirtless Erling Haaland | X

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus met the national football team after their memorable 2-1 win over Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. A video has gone viral on social media from the meeting after Norway reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A video from the dressing room has gone viral on social media, showing the Princess congratulating the players after the famous victory. One of the biggest moments came when she met star striker Erling Haaland who was still shirtless after the match. Haaland greeted her with a smile before the two shared a warm hug and a cheerful conversation.

🇳🇴 | La Princesa Ingrid Alexandra, quien será Reina de Noruega en el futuro, se reunió con la selección de su país tras el triunfo contra Brasil. pic.twitter.com/lXSrGnRa3t — Abril, The Duchess (@AbriltheDuchess) July 5, 2026

The Princess also met other Norway players and members of the coaching staff, congratulating them on reaching the quarter-finals. The dressing room was filled with smiles as players celebrated one of the biggest wins in the country's football history.

Haaland was the hero for Norway against Brazil as he scored twice to help his side register a 2-1 victory. Brazil pulled one goal back through Neymar from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but Norway held on to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

The viral video of Princess Ingrid Alexandra meeting and hugging Haaland has since drawn plenty of attention online with fans praising the special post-match moment between the Norwegian royal and the team's biggest star.