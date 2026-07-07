Prince Yadav Strikes First Ball, Castles Dangerous Jos Buttler With Stunning Yorker In IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I | VIDEO | X

Team India pacer Prince Yadav made an instant impact in the third T20I against England by dismissing the dangerous looking Jos Buttler with the first ball of his spell at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Yadav rattled the stumps by delivering a perfect yorker on the legs of Jos Buttler.

Introduced into the attack in the sixth over, the young pacer produced a superb yorker that tailed in late and crashed into the stumps. Bowling at around 86mph, Prince's delivery slipped under Buttler's bat and rattled the bottom of middle and off stump, leaving the England batter with no chance.

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Buttler looked in excellent touch before his dismissal, smashing 36 runs off just 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His aggressive innings had given England early momentum, but Prince's wicket halted the hosts' charge at a crucial stage.

The breakthrough was a dream start for Prince who replaced Ravi Bishnoi in India's playing XI for the must-win encounter. Dismissing one of England's most dangerous batters with his first delivery provided India with a timely boost as they looked to fight back in the five-match series.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh bowled a magnificent maiden over to start the match. Arshdeep bowled a maiden over against explosive English batter Phil Salt. He also came up with two LBW appeals in the over. Indian pacers are looking in good touch with a better line and length as compared to the 2nd T20I.

Prince Yadav has been taken in the Indian side after dropping Ravi Bishnoi as he leaked 60 runs in the second T20I against England as in-form batter Jacob Bethell smashed him for 29 runs at a crucial moment in the game.