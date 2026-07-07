IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Starts With Maiden Over As India Burns Early Review Against Phil Salt

Arshdeep Singh | X

India made a disciplined start with the ball in the third T20I against England as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a maiden over to opener Phil Salt at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Arshdeep troubled Salt with late inswing and a tight line from the very first ball, not allowing the England batter to get off the mark. The Indian pacer repeatedly targeted the stumps, forcing Salt into a watchful approach.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The biggest moment of the over came on the fourth delivery when Arshdeep appealed loudly for an LBW. Although captain Shreyas Iyer was initially hesitant, he opted for a review just before the Decision Review System (DRS) timer expired.

Replays confirmed there was no bat involved, but the ball had pitched outside leg stump, meaning the on-field decision of not out stood and India lost a review.

Despite the unsuccessful review, Arshdeep maintained his accuracy and finished the over with six dot balls, handing India the perfect start as England's innings began with a maiden over.