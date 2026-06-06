'Paaji, Your Focus Is Not On The Match': Arshdeep Singh Recalls Hilarious On-Field IPL Moment Involving Shreyas Iyer During Recent Podcast Appearance | Video

X

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh shared an amusing on-field incident involving skipper Shreyas Iyer during a recent podcast, giving fans a glimpse into the lighter side of IPL cricket.

Recounting the moment from an IPL match, Arshdeep said he was momentarily distracted near the boundary when Shreyas Iyer repeatedly signalled for him to get back into action and bowl his over.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Once the song started, I was about to dance, and Shreyas Iyer was waving his hand from behind and calling me to bowl,” Arshdeep recalled. “Shreyas was still waving his hands, then a ball boy on the boundary said, ‘Bhaiya peeche!’ I looked back, Shreyas said come and bowl, it was the 11th or the 12th over. I said I am coming, I went running.”

The left-arm pacer further revealed that the PBKS skipper did not let the moment pass without a light-hearted remark after the game. “After the game he said, ‘Paaji, your focus is not on the match,’” Arshdeep added.

The incident quickly became a talking point for fans, highlighting the blend of fun and intensity that often unfolds during IPL matches. It also reflected the leadership style of Shreyas Iyer, who is known for staying engaged with his bowlers even in high-pressure moments.