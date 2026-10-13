Prince William Plays Gully Cricket With Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara And Joe Root | VIDEO

Prince William playing cricket with several international cricketers outside Buckingham palace | Image Credits: X

Prince William joined cricketing stars Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara and Joe Root for a friendly game on London's iconic The Mall ahead of the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai. The landmark was transformed into a makeshift cricket pitch for the special sporting gathering. The event brought together some of the biggest names in international cricket alongside the Prince of Wales.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prince William Joins Cricketing Stars

The informal cricket session brought together players from India, England and the West Indies in a relaxed setting. The gathering offered a refreshing change from the intensity of international cricket, with the iconic London location adding to the occasion. The presence of Prince William made the event a unique meeting of British royalty and cricketing talent.

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane, and England Test captain Joe Root were among the prominent cricketers present. England white-ball captain Harry Brook also joined the gathering. England women's cricket stars Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were part of the star-studded lineup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Yuvraj Singh Joins Sourav Ganguly At Delhi Capitals As Assistant & Batting Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

The cricket event took place ahead of the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai in November 2026. Founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough, the initiative recognises innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges. It aims to support projects working towards protecting and restoring the planet.