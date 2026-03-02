'Pride Of India': Shashi Tharoor Praises Sanju Samson's 'Superlative' Knock Of 97 In Must-Win Clash Against West Indies

Sanju Samson and Shashi Tharoor |

Kolkata, March 1: Veteran Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday showered praise for Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju samson for his excellent and important innings of 97 runs in the chase against West Indies in a must-win clash. India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after victory in today's game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a social media post, Shashi Tharoor said that he felt "bursting with pride and relief" for Samson. He said that he had suffered for the wicket-keeper batsman during earlier setbacks when Samson lost his place in the team.

Tharoor said that Samson's innings proved that he deserved a place in the side. He described him as "Thiruvananthapuram's native son" and the "Pride of India" while using the hashtage #NammudeSanju to celebrate the cricketer.

Sanju Samson's crucial knock in the game against West Indies confirmed India's spot in the semi-finals. He also silenced all his critics with his strong performance today and also strengthened his position in the Indian Cricket Team. Earlier, he suffered to find his position in the playing eleven in the team.

However, his strong performance in the crucial and virtual quarter-finals against West Indies confirmed that the team is likely to go ahead with the same playing eleven in the upcoming important semi-final and also the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and lift the trophy.

After the victory, Team India will now face England in the semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Shashi Tharoor's Social Media Post

