Premier League: Table leaders Liverpool eye record-breaking run

Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title.

While Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation look set to go down to the wire Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves can all bolster their European hopes this weekend, with West Ham, Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford among those scrapping for survival.

Liverpool's historic charge towards a first English title since 1990 will reach another landmark moment if they beat Watford.

The Reds equalled Manchester City's English top-flight record of 18 consecutive league wins, set between August and December 2017, when they fought back from 1-2 down to beat West Ham 3-2 on Monday. Klopp's men, who need four victories from their final 11 games to guarantee the title, can break City's record with win number 19 at Vicarage Road.