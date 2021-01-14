Premier League Report: Foden fires Manchester City up to the third position in points tally with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester

Phil Foden's strike proved enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion, at the Etihad Stadium, on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's men started brightly, with Kevin De Bruyne denied three times by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez miscuing a volley.

With half-time approaching, Foden made the breakthrough when he eased a clever side-footed shot into the bottom corner.

City continued to dominate but were profligate.

Mahrez went close again after a fine pass from Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne were thwarted by Sanchez before Bernardo Silva hit the bar.

Brighton came close when a fierce strike by Alexis Mac Allister whistled narrowly over.

In stoppage time, substitute Raheem Sterling blazed a penalty over the crossbar after De Bruyne had been brought down by Sanchez.

Man City are third with 32 points, level with Leicester City and Everton. Brighton are 17th with 14 points.

Tottenham buckle again

It has become a familiar pattern for Tottenham under Jose Mourinho this season: take the lead, retreat, invite opponents on, and eventually concede.

The same thing happened again on Wednesday, and it cost the team a place in the Premier League's top four.

Leading through a rarely seen diving header put away emphatically by Harry Kane, Tottenham couldn't hold out against a Fulham side playing the game on just two days' notice much to the chagrin of its manager.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored a header of his own in the 74th minute to earn Fulham a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving Mourinho that sinking feeling he is starting to know well.

After all, Tottenham has conceded late equalizers in draws against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton over the past month. In that period, there was also the 90th-minute header scored by Roberto Firmino to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Spurs at Anfield. Earlier in the season, Tottenham squandered home leads in draws against Newcastle and West Ham.

Mourinho's renowned pragmatism is well-received by supporters of his teams if it pays off. It feels like a wasted opportunity when it doesn't.

According to Opta, the Premier League's official statistics supplier, Tottenham has had only 12 second-half shots on target in its last nine league games.

Everton back into top four

Wolverhampton: Michael Keane headed the winner to take Everton back into the top four, with a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Keane rose highest in the 77th minute to power home a left-wing cross by Andre Gomes from six yards out to give the Toffees their third consecutive Premier League away victory.

Alex Iwobi had given Everton a sixth-minute lead when he fired home Lucas Digne's centre from close range.

Ruben Neves levelled for Wolves eight minutes later, when he volleyed in Rayan Ait-Nouri's left-wing cross.

Neves also hit the outside of a post with a free-kick, but Everton saw out the match safely.