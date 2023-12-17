 Premier League: Luton Town Captain Tom Lockyer Collapses On Pitch After Cardiac Arrest, Match vs Bournemouth Abandoned; Watch
The shocking incident took place just before the hour-mark in the match between Luton and Bournemouth with the score tied at 1-1.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
In a distressing turn of events during Saturday night's English Premier League match between Luton Town and Bournemouth, captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field due to a cardiac arrest.

The alarming incident unfolded just before the hour-mark with the score level at 1-1.

Swiftly responding to the emergency, a medical team rushed onto the field to attend to Lockyer, ultimately transporting him off the pitch on a stretcher.

Subsequently, match officials made the decision to abandon the game, as both teams' players returned to their dressing rooms.

Luton's statement

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation," Luton said in a statement.

Luton later informed that Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest but was responsive after he was taken off the stretcher.

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides," Luton tweeted on X.

Lockyer was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he is currently stable and undergoing additional tests.

His family remains by his bedside during this challenging time.

Second time in a year

Remarkably, this incident marks the second occurrence of Lockyer collapsing on the football pitch in the same year.

The previous incident took place during the Championship playoff final win against Coventry City in May, resulting in Lockyer undergoing heart surgery. Following a recovery period, he returned to playing in June.

