Premier League Gameweek 3: Erling Haaland Hits 300 Goals, Isak Stars, Arsenal Maintain Perfect Start

Erling Haaland's milestone, Alexander Isak's quickfire brace and Arsenal's winning run highlighted a dramatic Premier League Gameweek 3 | AI Generated Image

London, September 7, 2026: Gameweek 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season delivered more landmark moments and dramatic storylines. Alexander Isak made an immediate impact for Liverpool, Erling Haaland reached a major career milestone, Arsenal maintained their perfect start, while Newcastle staged a remarkable comeback against Bournemouth.

Here are some of the key numbers and stories from the third round of fixtures.

300 | Haaland Reaches Another Major Milestone

Erling Haaland reached 300 top-flight club goals with Manchester City's winner against Coventry City, achieving the landmark in his 368th appearance.

The goal was also Haaland's 20th headed goal in the Premier League, the most by any Manchester City player in the competition's history.

Manchester City have now won their opening three Premier League games of a season for the eighth time, with only Chelsea having done so more often.

2 | Isak Makes An Instant Impact

Alexander Isak scored a brace inside the opening nine minutes of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, the earliest a Liverpool player has scored twice in a Premier League game since 2011.

Both goals were assisted by Cody Gakpo, who became the first player since 1998 to assist two goals for the same teammate within the opening nine minutes of a Premier League match.

Isak has now scored five Premier League goals at Portman Road since the start of 2024/25, joint-most by any player at a single away venue in that period.

3 | Arsenal Maintain Their Perfect Start

Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and make it three wins from three in the Premier League this season.

Martin Ødegaard has scored three goals in four appearances across all competitions this season, having scored just once in 36 appearances last term.

Arsenal's comeback also ended a run of 14 Premier League games without a win when trailing Chelsea.

2+ | United's Defensive Concerns Continue

Manchester United have conceded two or more goals in each of their opening three league games, only the second time they have done so in the last 50 years.

Bryan Mbeumo scored just 46 seconds into the second half against Everton, before Ainsley Maitland-Niles rescued a point for the hosts with a goal in the 95th minute.

15 | Newcastle Produce A Remarkable Comeback

Newcastle came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth, avoiding defeat from such a position for the first time since March 2024.

Before this match, Newcastle had lost their previous 15 Premier League games when trailing by two or more goals.

Bournemouth also made unwanted history, becoming the first team in Premier League history to score the opening goal in each of their first three games of a season and fail to win any of them.

250 | Groß Reaches Premier League Landmark

Brighton's Pascal Groß became just the fourth German player to reach 250 Premier League appearances, following Robert Huth, Dietmar Hamann and Bernd Leno.

Meanwhile, Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic has scored seven goals since the start of last season, the most by a centre-back across Europe's big five leagues in that period.

Gameweek 3: Numbers At A Glance

300 | Haaland's top-flight club goals

368 | Haaland's appearances to reach 300 goals

9 | Minutes inside which Isak scored his Liverpool brace

5 | Isak's Premier League goals at Portman Road since 2024/25

4 | Gakpo's goal involvements in Liverpool's opening three league games

3 | Arsenal's wins from three Premier League games

3 | Ødegaard's goals across all competitions this season

2+ | Goals conceded by Manchester United in each of their first three league games

15 | Newcastle's previous consecutive defeats when trailing by 2+ goals

250 | Groß's Premier League appearances

7 | Vuskovic's goals since the start of last season