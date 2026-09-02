'I Can Go To Sleep': Erling Haaland Delivers Hilarious Response To Enzo Fernandez's Manchester City Move

Erling Haaland Delivers Hilarious Response To Enzo Fernandez's Manchester City Move | Manchester City/Erling Haaland/Instagram

Erling Haaland had a hilarious reaction to Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City, with the Norwegian striker seemingly waiting for the club to officially announce the blockbuster transfer before finally heading to bed. City confirmed Fernandez’s arrival from Chelsea on deadline day in a major move.

After Manchester City posted a video welcoming Fernandez, Haaland responded with a short but amusing message: “Good! Now I can go to sleep.” His reaction quickly went viral, with fans enjoying the light-hearted response from one of City’s biggest stars.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Haaland’s comment also highlighted his well-known focus on sleep and recovery. The Norwegian has previously spoken about the importance of getting sufficient rest, making his late-night reaction particularly fitting as City completed the deal just before the transfer deadline.

Fernandez’s arrival is a huge statement from Manchester City, with the Argentine midfielder reportedly joining for around £125 million, matching the British transfer record. The 25-year-old brings considerable experience, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa America with Argentina.

While Fernandez’s signing is expected to strengthen City’s midfield, Haaland’s immediate concern appeared to be much simpler. After seeing his new teammate officially announced, the striker was seemingly ready to switch off and get some much-needed rest.