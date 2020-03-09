Premier League: Chelsea thrash Everton

Frank Lampard warned Chelsea not to get complacent after they took control of the race to qualify for the Champions League with a 4-0 demolition of Everton on Sunday.
Lampard's side won for just the second time in seven league games thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud in a masterful display at Stamford Bridge.
Fourth-placed Chelsea are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League with nine games to play.
But Lampard doesn't want his stars to rest on their laurels just yet.
Aware that inconsistency has been the Achilles heel of his promising young team, Lampard said: "We can't get ahead of ourselves. I'm experienced enough to know we go to Aston Villa next week, they are fighting for their lives and we have to replicate this performance.
"There's still a long way to go. It's still close. Even if it looks like a cushion as I sit here now, it doesn't feel that way.
"It's in our hands, but I'm certainly not going to jump in and say we are favourites.”
