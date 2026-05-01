Preity Zinta Shares Emotional Post After PBKS' Final Game At Mullanpur; Reveals About Her 26-Yr-Old Phulkari Dupatta Gift | VIDEO | X

Mullanpur, April 30: Punjab Kings co-owner and actress Preity Zinta shared an emotional post on social media after their last encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 ended in a lost at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Punjab Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals in their final match of the season at the venue.

Preity Zinta said in her post that the match did not turned out the way they wanted at their home ground. She also thanked the fans as the team is sitting at the top of the points table halfway into the tournament. She also thanked the fans on social media for showing strong support.

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Punjab Kings are currently placed at the top spot in the points table with 6 wins and a no result. They are on the first position with 13 points followed by the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 12 points.

Preity Zinta also shared the story behind her outfit. She said that it is a Phulkari Dupatta which is 26-years-old which was gifted to her by a Punjabi fan and also insisted her to wear during the game.

Read Also VIDEO: PBKS Owner Preity Zinta Adorably Gifts Fans Jerseys During Final Home Game In New Chandigarh

Preity Zinta's Social Media Post

Last home game in Punjab didn’t turn out as we wanted at our home ground but Koi na …. Lot more games ahead of us.

Thanks to the incredible performance by our Sher Squad, we are sitting on top of the points table, half way into the tournament, which makes me very happy 🧿

Our fans have showed us so much love n support in & outside the stadium, & have been beyond incredible 🙏

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank every single one of you that came out to support PBKS in the stadium, on social media & everywhere else 🙏❤️🙏 Our only goal is to make IPL 2026 memorable for all of you…. that’s why - Bas Jeetna Hai ❤️❤️.

PS - This red Phulkari Dupatta is 26 year old & was gifted to me by a Punjabi fan who insisted I wear it for the game so here it is. I’m sure this will make her happy, as it made me, wearing a part of her very special memory ❤️ Phulkari is a beautiful but dying art of vibrant folk embroidery by local artisans & I hope to promote & represent them by wearing these dupattas for our cricket games.

I hope I can help in reviving this tradition in a small way so we never stop being proud of where we come from & who we are🔥❤️🔥#Ting