Preity Zinta Flashes Her Dimpled Smile As She Cheers Punjab Kings From Stands In RR Clash | VIDEO |

New Chandigarh: Actor Preity Zinta never misses a chance to cheer for her co-owned IPL team, Punjab Kings.

As Punjab Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals at a stadium in New Chandigarh, Preity can be seen enthusiastically rooting for her boys from the stands.

Punjab Kings' batters set the ground ablaze with a raining flurry of sixes and fours, and as the camera cut to the stands, Preity Zinta was seen beaming with joy, her signature dimpled smile lighting up the moment.

Recently, Preity took to X and conducted an interactive session with her fans, where she answered several questions.

One fan asked about her experience of working with Shreyas Iyer, and the actress had only good words for the skipper.

Calling him an "inspiring" and calm leader, she wrote, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids, that's why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him (red heart emoticon)."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra ChahalImpact subs:Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron HetmyerPunjab Kings Impact Subs: Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan.

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