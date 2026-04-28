MS Dhoni Stops To Give Autograph To Young Fan; VIDEO Surfaces After Virat Kohli Ignores Child's Request | X

Chennai, April 28: Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings star Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved why he is loved by millions of cricketing fans in the country and outside. In a good gesture by the "Captain Cool", he stopped to give autograph to a young fan patiently waiting for him. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

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The viral video shows that MS Dhoni stops as he notices the young kid waiting for his autograph with an Indian team cap in his hands. MS Dhoni then gives his autograph on the cap and then gives it back to him before leaving the place.

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The viral video surfaced after a video showed Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli ignored the request of a young kid who was waiting with a bat for his autograph.

The young kid also followed Virat for some distance requesting for his autograph, however, Virat Kohli failed to notice the kid and left in a hurry. The young kid started crying as he missed the chance of getting his autograph and also threw his bat while crying.

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On the other hand, MS Dhoni stopped for the young kid and gave him his autograph which made the kid extremely happy. The video of MS Dhoni's warm gesture towards the kid is going viral on social media and the internet users are praising the former Team India captain.