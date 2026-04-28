Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Ignore Little Fan's Autograph Request Amid IPL 2026? Viral Video Shows Kid Crying Inconsolably

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A viral video featuring Virat Kohli and a young fan has sparked widespread debate on social media during IPL 2026, with claims suggesting that the star cricketer ignored a child who was seeking an autograph. However, a closer examination of the incident shows that the narrative being circulated online is misleading.

The clip shows a little boy waiting eagerly with a bat outside a team hotel after a match involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. As Kohli walks past, the child attempts to approach him but is stopped by security personnel. Moments later, the boy is seen throwing his bat in frustration, breaking down in tears, and running back toward his parents, a reaction that has drawn emotional responses from viewers.

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Social media users quickly concluded that Kohli had “ignored” the fan, amplifying the video without full context. However, there is no clear evidence to suggest that Kohli was even aware of the child’s attempt to reach him. The footage captures only a brief moment and does not show any direct interaction or acknowledgment.

Kohli, throughout his career, has frequently been seen engaging warmly with fans, especially children, further suggesting that the viral clip does not reflect a pattern of behaviour but rather a moment taken out of context.