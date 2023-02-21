Prasad hits back at Aakash Chopra as ex-players engage in verbal war over Rahul's form: 'After making a vile video...'

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra are constantly having a go at each other over their analysis of the Test team selection policy and opener KL Rahul's lack of form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Prasad has been lashing out at the Indian team management for continuing to persist with an out-of-form KL Rahul despite a string of low scores in all formats over the past few months.

Chopra on the other hand, is backing the team's decision of giving Rahul a longer rope. He called out Prasad for his criticism of Rahul and supporting Shubman Gill by highlighting only his Test average outside India.

"He (Prasad) didn't even write about Shubman's home numbers. Because you are showing averages, he has played 11 innings at home in which his average is 26.3. He is a damn good player. He is a better player than that but use the same yardstick for the others.

"He has shown 14 overseas innings in which he has an average of 37, in which he has conveniently not spoken about SENA countries. If we see only SENA, his numbers will also not be that good. His away numbers are looking good because of Bangladesh," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Prasad then hit back at Chopra by pointing out the missing points from his analysis. He also posted a December 2012 tweet from Chopra where he criticised the Indian team for playing Rohit Sharma in the Test XI instead of Ajinkya Rahane.

"So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad tweeted.

Rohit Sharma addresses KL Rahul issue

Rahul's place in the Indian Test XI is being questioned by majority of the cricketing fraternity with fans even trolling the Karnataka batter for his repeated failures.

The 30-year-old scored 20, 17 and 1 in the three innings against Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma addressed this issue after India's 6-wicket win over the visitors in the Delhi Test on Sunday.

“Of late, there has been a lot of talk about his batting. For us, as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I was asked in the past about a lot of players. If a guy has potential, he will get an extended run. Not just KLm" Rohit said.

