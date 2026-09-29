Prachi Choudhary Gets Emotional, Cries As Tricolour Unfurls & National Anthem Plays After Asian Games Gold | VIDEO | X

Indian athlete Prachi Choudhary made the country proud after clinching gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. However, Prachi could not hold back her tears as the Indian Triclour went up and the National Anthem was played after the Indian women's 4x400m relay team won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Prachi was also a part of the team which won gold at the event.

The emotional moment occurred when the team was standing on the podium and the Indian flag went up along with the National Anthem being played in the background. The broadcasting cameras caught the emotional scenes as tears rolled down Prachi's eyes.

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The team of Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to win the gold medal. Bahrain finished second in 3:30.21, while China took bronze in 3:31.02.

Prachi won the relay gold just days after she stood on the podium in Nagoya as she won bronze in the women's 400m final, clocking 53,21 seconds.

The individual bronze was an important achievement for Prachi, however, winning a gold medal for the country and seeing the Tricolour unfurl in front of her eyes while the National Anthem being played filled her with emotions and eventually she broke down in tears.

The entire country must be filled with pride and feeling the same as Prachi was experiencing while standing on the podium with the gold medal around her neck.