Prabhsimran Singh Punishes Jasprit Bumrah With Four After Dropped Catch During PBKS Vs MI Clash | X | AI

Dharamshala, May 14: Mumbai Indians captain Jasprit Bumrah has been going through the worst phase of his form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the strike bowler is struggling to take wickets in the IPL 2026 season. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the MI squad in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Thursday. He has managed to take only 2 wickets in the 20 overs he has bowled in the Powerplay this season. A catch has also been dropped amid his struggle in the PBKS vs MI clash.

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh made the most of the costly missed opportunity and smashed Bumrah for a boundary on the very next ball. A straightforward chance was put down by Naman Dhir in the slips in the very first over of Bumrah.

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Bumrah bowled short of a length delivery leaving the right-hander after pitching and opening up Prabhsimran. The ball hit the thick outside edge and went straight to Naman Dhir. However, he was not able to clinch the easy catch. Jasprit Bumrah did not even bother to react and went back to take the run up for his next delivery.

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However, the next delivery was smashed for a four. Bumrah a wide and short delivery outside the off stump. Prabhsimran reached out to hit the ball and smashed it over the point region for a boundary. Jasprit Bumrah, who is dealing with a rough patch in his IPL career also had to deal with easy dropped chances.