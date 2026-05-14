Rare Dip For Jasprit Bumrah: MI Pacer Has Claimed Just 2 Wickets In 20 Powerplay Overs During IPL 2026 | X

Mumbai, May 14: A shocking statistics about Jasprit Bumrah's form has come to the fore during the current season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The stats highlight a rare dip in the form for the star Indian pacer as he has managed to take only two wickets in the 20 overs which he has bowled in the Powerplay so far. Jasprit Bumrah is a key bowler for the Indian Cricket Team and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, the stats are a point to worry for the selectors as MI have already witnessed the outcome of Bumrah being out of form.

Jasprit Bumrah is captaining the Mumbai Indians team in their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Thursday. As the stats suggest, he is going through the worst form of life in the IPL history. Jasprit Bumrah had to wait for five matches in the IPL 2026 to claim his first wicket in the tournament.

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Jasprit Bumrah managed to get the wicket of Sai Sudharsan on the very first ball of the Gujarat Titans innings. It was his first wicket in the Powerplay and the second wicket came in the clash against Chennai Super Kings where he managed to dismiss their in-form opener Sanju Samson in the second over of the innings.

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However, he has gone wicketless in the Powerplay in the other eighteen overs he has bowled in the eleven games he has played in the IPL 2026 season so far. The fans would be hoping that Jaspit Bumrah would get his form back as he is appearing as the captain in the match against PBKS at Dharamshala and end the tournament on a positive note.