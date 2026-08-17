'PR Stunt': Jos Buttler Praises Team Owner Sanjiv Goenka After Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred 2026; Netizens REACT | VIDEO

Jos Buttler Praises Team Owner Sanjiv Goenka After Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred 2026 | X

London, August 17: Star England all-rounder and Manchester Super Giants men's team captain Jos Buttler praised team owner Sanjiv Goenka after leading the team to their first-ever title in The Hundred.

However, the praise did not go down well with fans, who were quick to react. Some alleged that the video was part of a PR stunt to improve Goenka's image following his alleged feud with former Lucknow Super Giants captain and Indian player KL Rahul.

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Goenka's Relationship With Captains

Sanjiv Goenka's relationship with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team LSG captains has been sour. There have been controversies involving him and his captains. After KL Rahul, even Rishabh Pant left his side and officially returned to Delhi Capitals (DC) after a poor run in the IPL 2026 season.

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Rishabh Pant moved from LSG to DC, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was traded to LSG.

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However, MSG captain Jos Buttler praising Goenka has stunned the cricketing fans and they said that now Jos will become Sanjiv's favourite cricketer.

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Speaking after their championship win, the star cricketer highlighted that the owner’s long-term commitment to the sport, particularly the decision by the RPSG Group to invest in and develop land around Old Trafford cricket ground.

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Buttler explained that this investment benefits far more than just the franchise, creating long-term value for Lancashire County Cricket Club and the wider English cricket community in Manchester.

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Internet Reacts

A user commented to the video and said, "Sanjiv goenka be like - aaj se Buttler mera favourite player." Another said, "This guy's PR team is working overtime ever since that incident with KL Rahul."

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A user also said, "Paneer Masala at Butler's home today." A user also predicted that the IPL 2027 trophy might be won by LSG. The user said, "LSG coming Loading."