'A Team Effort From First Game To Last': Sanjiv Goenka Hails Manchester Super Giants’ Historic Maiden Men’s Hundred Title Triumph |

London: Manchester Super Giants (MSG) co-owner Sanjiv Goenka expressed his happiness at his team winning their maiden Men's Hundred title, calling the campaign a "team effort from the first game to the last".

A bludgeoning half-century from Tim Seifert helped Manchester Super Giants (MSG) capture their maiden Men's Hundred title, beating Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

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Posting on X, Goenka wrote, "Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100 What a night it has been at Lord's, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at the times we needed them."

He also praised Jos Buttler's leadership as a player and as a stand-in captain in place of Aiden Markram, and how the whole squad came together during the knockouts.

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"Jos has led from the front all season, and the way the whole squad came together through the knockouts is what turned this season around. Congratulations to Jos and to every player who made this happen. And a special thank you to our supporters, you willed this team on all the way. This one is for you," he added.

Seifert had a memorable night, taking home the 'Player of the Match' and the 'Player of the Tournament award as he effortlessly hit sixes to help his team chase down a modest total. In 10 innings, Seifert made 394 runs at an average of 49.25, with a strike rate of 168.37 and five fifties.

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Winning the toss, MSG elected to field first, with Ben Duckett (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) adding 48 runs for the first wicket with Finn Allen (15). Following that, the team crumbled to 95/5, with Noor Ahmed's (3/33) spin web demolishing the Rockets' batting line-up. Aneurin Donald (38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes) looked good, but fell to Noor, sending half the side into the pavilion.

Cameos from Mitchell Santner (20 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) and Lewis Gregory (32 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes), who added 44 runs for the sixth wicket, took the Rockets to 158/8, with pacer Sonny Baker (2/34) and Josh Tongue (1/27) also causing considerable damage.

During the chase, Seifert and Paul Walter (22 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) added 66-runs for the first wicket, while Buttler also played a quick cameo of 23 in 14 balls, with three sixes. Seifert was on a rampage, reaching his fifty in 23 balls and becoming the first player to make five fifties in a single edition of the tournament.

Seifert (72 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) and Leus du Plooy (27* in 18 balls, with four boundaries) took the team to the brink of victory. With three runs needed in three balls, Liam Dawson unleashed the winning six, chasing down the total with five wickets and two balls in hand.

Mohammad Amir (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Rockets.

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