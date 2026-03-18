Power, Precision And Pressure: JSW Indian Open 2026 Begins With A Bang

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Mumbai: The JSW Indian Open 2026 burst into action with high drama on Day 1, as a series of closely fought encounters headlined an action-packed opening day at the CCI in Mumbai.

India’s Om Semwal delivered the standout performance of the day in a nail-biting five-game thriller against Sebastian Salazar from Mexico. In a match that swung both ways, Semwal held his nerve in the decisive moments to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Equally compelling was Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy, who staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set 10-12. Showing resilience and composure, Shohdy edged a tight second game 13-11 against France’s Manuel Paquemar before taking control to close out the match 3-1, underlining his fighting spirit.

Another competitive fixture saw Switzerland’s Ambre Allinckx overcome Netherlands’ Tessa ter Sluis 3-1, while Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani registered a solid 3-1 win against India’s Suraj Kumar Chand in a well-contested battle.

The rest of the day saw a series of dominant performances from top contenders. Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong cruised past Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0, while Sofia Mateos secured convincing straight game-win over Shameena Riaz. Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray were equally clinical, both registering comfortable 3-0 victories in their respective matches to kick off their campaigns in style.

The excitement continues to build as Day 2 promises another thrilling line-up, with Indian stars Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon set to begin their campaigns, much to the anticipation of the home crowd.