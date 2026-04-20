'Power Of Sadqa': Babar Azam Smashes Record Century Days After PSL CEO’s ‘Evil Eye’ Gesture | VIDEO

Babar Azam returned to form with a stunning century for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026. The Zalmi captain's effort came in just 52 balls, the fastest of his career. Azam's return to form comes days after PSL CEO Salman Naseer performed a 'sadqa' to protect the former Pakistan captain from evil eye.

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In a viral moment last week, PSL CEO Salman Naseer performed a 'sadqa' to ward off evil eye. The practice of Sadqa involves donating money, food, or other essentials in someone’s name, sometimes accompanied by a brief prayer for protection and well-being. It is interpreted as an attempt to “remove nazar.”

Naseer was seen holding a note while performing the same on Azam, who graciously bowed down. While such acts are rooted in faith and tradition rather than science, they remain a widely followed expression of hope and goodwill, especially during high-pressure moments in sport. After Babar struck a century on Sunday, Naseer quickly turned to Instagram to suggest his gesture had worked.

"The power of sadqa," he wrote with the emoji of a king's crown, referring to Babar Azam.

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Babar slams 12th T20 century in record-breaking effort

Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 100 in just 52 balls, peppered with 6 fours and 4 sixes in a stunning batting display in Karachi. Throughout his innings, the former Pakistan captain played only one dot ball on Sunday in what was his fastest t20 hundred.

Babar was batting on 68 from 39 balls, before finding a flurry of sixes off Usman Tariq to race to 94 off 48. He survived a run out scare to reach his milestone.