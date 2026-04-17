Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris Seen Offering 'Namaz' Near Dugout Amid PSL 2026 Match; Sparks Viral Reaction Online Among Fans | Video

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Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris was seen offering namaz near the dugout area during an ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. The footage sparked widespread attention as fans noticed him pausing to observe his prayers while the game continued.

The clip led to mixed reactions online, with many users praising his devotion and discipline, while others shared the moment widely across platforms. It quickly became one of the most discussed off-field moments of the match.

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Representing Peshawar Zalmi, Haris continues to be an important player in the squad, and the incident added another viral talking point to the ongoing PSL season. His ability to contribute on the field while staying grounded off it continues to earn appreciation from supporters.

'Yeh Sab Karke Duck Pe Out Hoga': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After PSL CEO Performs 'Nazar' On Pakistani Batter During PSL 2026

A light-hearted yet viral moment from the Pakistan Super League has now taken a cheeky turn on social media, as fans continue to troll after PSL CEO Salman Naseer was seen warding off the “evil eye” for Babar Azam.

The incident, which took place during a recent PSL match, showed Naseer performing a traditional gesture meant to protect Babar from bad luck or negative energy. While the act itself was rooted in cultural belief and done in a playful spirit, it didn’t take long for the internet to turn it into meme material.

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Soon after the video surfaced, netizens flooded social media with witty and sarcastic reactions. One of the most viral comments making the rounds read, “Yeh sab karke duck pe out hoga,” loosely translating to “After doing all this, he’ll get out for a duck.” The remark perfectly captured the internet’s humorous skepticism, blending cricket banter with superstition.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans have since been divided between those appreciating the wholesome, almost superstitious gesture and others poking fun at the idea that such rituals could influence performance on the field. Memes, edited clips, and jokes have only amplified the reach of the moment, making it one of the most talked-about off-field incidents in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has continued to stay focused on his game, letting his performances do the talking. Despite the online chatter, he remains a central figure in the PSL, both for his batting prowess and the constant spotlight that follows him.