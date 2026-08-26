'Power Kahan Se Aati Hai?': Rinku Singh Flashes Bicep After Fans Asks, 'Itne Lambe-Lambe Shot Kaise Lagate Ho?' | VIDEO

'Power Kahan Se Aati Hai?': Rinku Singh Flashes Biceps After Fans Asks, 'Itne Lambe-Lambe Shot Kaise Lagate Ho?' | VIDEO | X

Lucknow, August 26: Team India star and Meerut Mavericks captain Rinku Singh is going viral on social media after a video of his fun interaction with a fan surfaced on the internet. The incident occurred during the Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Super Stars clash in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The viral video shows Rinku Singh guarding the boundary during Meerut Mavericks' fielding when a fan from the stands asks, "Rinku Bhaiya! Yeh itne lambe-lambe shot lagaate ho, power kahan se aati hai?"

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The fan also made an unusual request, asking him to show his bicep. He said, "Dikha dijiye bicep." Rinku listened to the fan, rolled up his sleeve and flashed his bicep, after which the fans could be heard screaming in excitement in the background of the viral video.

The video is going viral on social media, with fans excited after Rinku scored a blistering 30 runs off just 10 balls in the rain-hit clash, which was shortened to five overs.

Meerut Mavericks posted a massive 96/3 and beat Kanpur Super Stars by 19 runs in the UP T20 League match. Meerut had lost two wickets for only 29 runs and needed a quick burst to post a fighting total and captain Rinku provided exactly that.

Rinku walked in and went on the attack straight away, smashing four sixes during his 10-ball stay. His aggressive knock ended in the fourth over after he was caught off Karn Sharma.

Kanpur Super Stars managed 77/3 in their five overs and lost the game by 19 runs to Meerut Mavericks. Zeeshan Ansari was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling, taking 3/12 in his two-over spell.