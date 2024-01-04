‘Posing For Fame On Track’: Indian Railways Uses Virat Kohli’s Funny Pic To Caution Miscreants On Safety

Virat Kohli creates funny pose for a group picture | Credits: Twitter

Indian Railways has come up with a quirky tweet to create awareness among miscreants on safety on Thursday, January 4.

Indian Railways used the image of Virat Kohli's funny pose during Gandhi-Mandela Trophy sharing between India and South Africa following Rohit Sharma-led side's historic Test win at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets to put an end to six-match winless streak in Cape Town. With second Test win, the visitors managed to draw the two-match Test series in rainbow nation.

Drawing inspiration from Kohli's funny pose in group picture, Indian Railways took to X handle (formerly Twitter) and cautioned miscreants on safety in a hilarious manner.

"Posing with trophy for picture. Posing for fame on track. #ResponsibleRailYatri"

👍🏽Posing with trophy for picture.

❌ Posing for fame on track.#ResponsibleRailYatri pic.twitter.com/hKhblgkeTu — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 4, 2024

The Cape Town Test between South Africa and India has made it to history book of records as the shortest match in the history of the format. The second Test was finished in 106.2 overs, shattering the previous record of 109.2 overs between Australia and South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1935.