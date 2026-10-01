Portugal National Team Loses Over '4 Lakh' Instagram Followers After Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit From Camp | X | Instagram

Portugal's official Instagram account reportedly lost around 4 lakh followers amid the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp

Football legend and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden departure from Portugal's national team camp has reportedly affected the team's social media following. There are reports that Portugal's official Instagram account lost around 4 lakh followers following the controversy involving the star footballer.

The account had approximately 2.49 crore or 24.9 million followers before the controversy and the numbers dropped as news of Ronaldo's departure from the camp spread. The current number shows 2.45 crore or 24.5 million followers on the official Instagram page of Portugal national team.

The incident hurt millions of Ronaldo fans worldwide and they started unfollowing the official social media account of the national football team.

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp after a conversation with head coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença. The decision came after the 41-year-old forward was left out of the playing XI and did not feature in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway. Ronaldo later confirmed his departure through an Instagram post, saying he would reveal his reasons at the right time.

The incident has also raised questions about Ronaldo's future with the national team. Meanwhile, Portugal are preparing for their upcoming international fixtures without their long-time captain as the fans' attention remains focused on the developments surrounding his exit.