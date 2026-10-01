Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic No. 7 Jersey Inherited To Rafael Leao After Portugal Star Leaves Camp; Fans React | X

A dramatic shift has hit Portuguese football team following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp. As manager Jorge Jesus prepares his squad to face Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday (October 1), UEFA's official squad release confirmed that Rafael Leao has inherited the iconic No. 7 shirt.

The news of inheriting the jersey to Leao has not gone down well with Ronaldo's fans and they are speculating that the Portugal star will retire from international football after the fallout.

​The Galatasaray forward was formerly wearing No. 17 and now he will step into the iconic jersey as Portugal transitions into a new era after Ronaldo's nearly two-decade run with the number.

Taking over the shirt adds significant weight to the talented yet inconsistent attacker as Portugal shifts focus towards a future without Ronaldo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are keeping a close eye on the developments as the updates come after Ronaldo voluntarily left the Portugal camp following the team's 2-1 victory over Norway.

The 41-year-old forward did not get any playing time in the match and remained on the bench throughout the game. While his teammates celebrated the win with supporters, upset Ronaldo was seen heading straight down the tunnel. He also missed the team's training session the following day before deciding to leave the camp.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo later confirmed his departure through an Instagram post in which he explained that his decision came after a conversation with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

"After the coach's press conference and a conversation with the president of the Portuguese federation, I decided to leave the team camp," Ronaldo wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that he would explain his reasons at the right time and wished his teammates and the national team success in their upcoming matches.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus also spoke about Ronaldo's disappointment after being left out of the match against Norway. He acknowledged that any player would be unhappy after warming up for 20 to 30 minutes without getting an opportunity to play.

However, Jesus made it clear that the decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench was his own and said there was no need to make a major issue out of the situation.

Read Also Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp Amid Jorge Jesus Fallout, Retirement Questions Resurface

Despite the developments surrounding Ronaldo, Portugal remain in a strong position in their group. The 2016 European champions are currently at the top of the standings, ahead of Norway and Denmark, while Wales are at the bottom without a point after two matches.

Meanwhile, the reported decision to hand Leao the No. 7 jersey has raised concerns among the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's next international fixtures.