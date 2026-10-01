Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp Amid Jorge Jesus Fallout, Retirement Questions Resurface

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp Amid Jorge Jesus Fallout | Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s international camp following growing tension surrounding his relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus, raising fresh questions over the veteran forward’s future with the national team. Ronaldo was part of Portugal’s squad for the international break but was left on the bench during the team’s 2-1 victory over Norway.

Ronaldo reportedly did not join his teammates in thanking the travelling Portuguese supporters after the final whistle and instead headed towards the dressing room. He later trained individually in the gym, with reports suggesting frustration over his reduced role under Jesus. The Portugal coach, however, denied that Ronaldo had refused to train with the team.

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Jesus had explained that he informed Ronaldo before the match that he would not start and could potentially be introduced later. However, the coach eventually decided against bringing him on. Jesus also indicated that Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winning goal against Norway, could continue to be preferred ahead of Ronaldo for the upcoming fixture against Denmark.

The situation escalated after Jesus' press conference, following which Ronaldo reportedly spoke with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca. Ronaldo subsequently announced that he had decided to leave the Portugal camp. The forward said he would explain the reasons behind his decision “in time” while wishing Portugal and his teammates luck.

Ronaldo’s departure has also reignited speculation over his international future. The 41-year-old had previously suggested that he could retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although he continued playing while pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals. His latest departure from the Portugal camp has now added further uncertainty surrounding his next step with the national team.