Portugal Midfielder Joao Neves Plays With Crocodile, Viral VIDEO Shows Him Touching Its Belly Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 | X

Portugal midfielder Joao Neves is going viral after a video of him reacting to a crocodile during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States began circulating on social media. The viral video was shared by Portugal's official team account which shows the young midfielder laughing as he cautiously approaches the reptile with fear while other members of the group look on.

There video was shot during the team's time away from training and matches. Neves appeared nervous in the video and was hesitant to touch the crocodile. However, a person present at the spot asked him to feel the belly of the reptile, he stepped forward and touched the belly of the small crocodile in fear.

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Neves then reacted with a big smile, after he touched the crocodile. The mouth of the crocodile was tied tightly with a tape wrapped around it so that it does not harm the footballer. A person is seen holding the crocodile in his hands and he came near Neves for him to touch the reptile for excitement. He was visibly excited after touching the crocodile on its belly.

The light-hearted video comes after Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, while Nuno Mendes, an own goal by Abduvohid Nematov and a late strike from Rafael Leao completed the scoring. The result kept Portugal's campaign on track as they continued their push for a place in the knockout rounds.

While the focus remains on football, moments like these often give supporters a chance to see players in a different setting. Neves' reaction to the crocodile has now become one of the most talked-about off-field moments involving the Portugal squad during the tournament.