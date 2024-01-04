 'Pointless A Test Being Over So Fast': Dale Steyn Slams Cape Town Pitch After SA vs IND 2nd Match End In 2 Days
'Pointless A Test Being Over So Fast': Dale Steyn Slams Cape Town Pitch After SA vs IND 2nd Match End In 2 Days

Team India scripted a historic achievement with a seven-wicket win over Proteas in the final Test of the two-match series.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Dale Steyn and Mohammed Siraj | Credits: Twitter

Former South African pacer expressed his disappointment over the Cape Town pitch after the second and final Test of the series between South Africa and India ended in five sessions across two days at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday, January 4.

Team India scripted a historic achievement with a seven-wicket win over Proteas in the final Test of the two-match series. With this win, Rohit Sharma-led side not only draw the series but also became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Cape Town.

The Cape Town Test witnessed 23 wickets falling on Day 1, followed up with 11 more wickets on Day 2. A total of 34 wickets were taken in 106.2 overs across two days. The second Test between South Africa and India made it history book of records for the shortest match in the format.

With a mere 79-run target after bundling out South Africa for 176, India chased it down in 12 overs. Shreyas Iyer hit a four to take the visitors through the finishing line.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah fiery spells in the first and second innings, respectively, ensured that Proteas don't set a hefty target for India to chase.

'Pointless a test being over so fast' - Dale Steyn

Legendary South African pacer was himself involved in the discussion while user on X (formerly Twitter) who defended the curator of the pitch at Cape Town.

"I feel for Braam Mong (the pitch curator). This is the first international pitch he has prepared at Newlands. Conditions have been scorching, so he decided to leave extra grass on to ensure that the cracks on the pitch don't open up early. It backfired Hopefully he gets a chance to redeem himself"

In response to the Tweet, Dale Steyn said there was no need to worry about cracks on the pitch while giving examples of Sydney and Perth pitches. He added that the Test finishing in two days cannot be called a Test match.

"Why we so scared of cracks? Think Sydney, Perth. Cracks so wide you can park a car inside them, and yet they always get to days 4 and 5! Pointless a test being over so fast you don’t even see a hint of a crack. Pitches deteriorate over the days, let it happen. Two day tests are not Test matches." former Proteas pacer tweeted

