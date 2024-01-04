India Back On Top Spot Of WTC Points Table After Historic Win vs SA In Cape Town Test

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 04, 2024
Team India moved to top spot from sixth position in WTC 2023-25 points table following the historic Test win against South Africa in Cape Town
Credits: Twitter
South Africa slipped to second spot in WTC Points table after 2nd defeat to Team India in Cape Town
Credits: Twitter
New Zealand are currently at the 3rd spot in WTC Points after two-match Test series against Bangladesh
Credits: Twitter
Australia sit on the fourth spot in the points table after two consecutive wins in the ongoing 3-match Test series against Pakistan
Credits: Twitter
Bangladesh are on the fifth points in the points table of ongoing WTC cycle after the two-match Test series against visiting New Zealand
Credits: Twitter
Pakistan slipped to sixth spot in the points table following two Test defeats in the ongoing 3-match series against Australia
Credits: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket
West Indies are currently at the seventh spot in the points table after the two-match Test series against India. They are yet to win a match in the ongoing WTC cycle
Credits: Twitter
England find themselves on the eighth spot in the points table after the Ashes Series against Australia in 2023
Credits: Twitter
Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to register a Test win in the ongoing WTC Cycle
Credits: Twitter
