India Back On Top Spot Of WTC Points Table After Historic Win vs SA In Cape Town Test

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 04, 2024

Team India moved to top spot from sixth position in WTC 2023-25 points table following the historic Test win against South Africa in Cape Town

Credits: Twitter

South Africa slipped to second spot in WTC Points table after 2nd defeat to Team India in Cape Town

Credits: Twitter

New Zealand are currently at the 3rd spot in WTC Points after two-match Test series against Bangladesh

Credits: Twitter

Australia sit on the fourth spot in the points table after two consecutive wins in the ongoing 3-match Test series against Pakistan

Credits: Twitter

Bangladesh are on the fifth points in the points table of ongoing WTC cycle after the two-match Test series against visiting New Zealand

Credits: Twitter

Pakistan slipped to sixth spot in the points table following two Test defeats in the ongoing 3-match series against Australia

Credits: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket

West Indies are currently at the seventh spot in the points table after the two-match Test series against India. They are yet to win a match in the ongoing WTC cycle

Credits: Twitter

England find themselves on the eighth spot in the points table after the Ashes Series against Australia in 2023

Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to register a Test win in the ongoing WTC Cycle

Credits: Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

India Outclass South Africa Inside 2 Days in Cape Town To Complete Shortest Test Match In 146 Years
Find out More