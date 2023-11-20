'PM's Visit To Dressing Room Was Very Motivating': Jadeja Shares Pic Of Modi Meeting Indian Cricketers After Heartbreaking Loss To Australia In 2023 CWC Final

PM Narendra Modi met the Indian cricketers. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was pleased with PM Narendra Modi's visit to the dressing room after the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jadeja took to X and shared a photo of Modi shaking hands with the Saurashtra all-rounder and exchanging some friendly words.

Modi graced the iconic venue with his presence on the occasion of the grand final on Sunday against Australia. However, the hosts could not emerge victorious, leaving a crowd of over 1,30,000 dejected. Australia delivered a professional performance across facets and sealed their 6th title.

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

Taking to X, Jadeja wrote:

"We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."