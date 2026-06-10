PM Narendra Modi Likely To Announce Historic Big Bash League Opener To Be Held In Chennai During Sydney Visit | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Sydney from July 8 to 10, where he is likely to formally announce that the opening match of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season will be played in Chennai. If confirmed, it will mark the first time a regular-season BBL match is held in India. The game is expected to begin at 9:00 pm AEST, which is around 4:30 pm IST in Chennai.

The proposed match is expected to take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. There are reports that discussions regarding the venue and hosting arrangements have been taking place for several months, with Cricket Australia working closely with Indian cricket authorities and other stakeholders.

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Reports suggest that officials from Cricket Australia have already visited Chennai to assess the venue and review operational requirements. The discussions have received positive responses, helping move the proposal forward.

PM Modi's expected announcement in Sydney is being seen as a major step in the growing cricket partnership between India and Australia. The announcement would formally present plans for bringing a BBL match to Indian fans for the first time.

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However, some important discussions are still underway before the fixture can be officially finalised. Operational, commercial and logistical matters are yet to be completed and the final schedule will depend on the outcome of those talks.

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If approved, the Chennai match would become a significant moment for the BBL, giving the Australian T20 league an opportunity to reach a larger audience in India while strengthening cricket ties between the two countries.